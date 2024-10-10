"Bandits Appoint, Depose Village Heads": Sokoto LG Chair Opens Up
Alhaji Sharifu Kamarawa, Chairman of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State, has raised concerns about bandit-controlled communities in the eastern part of the council. Despite peaceful conditions in Isa town, bandits led by Kachalla Bello Turji have been appointing and deposing village heads in these areas.
Kamarawa appealed for the re-establishment of a military camp in Kagara, which was previously relocated. He noted that the presence of the military camp had brought relative peace to the area in the past.
The chairman also acknowledged that since the death of bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu, attacks have decreased, and some formerly deserted roads are now accessible.
Matawalle speaks on bandits activities in Sokoto
Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, responded to Kamarawa's concerns by highlighting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to addressing insecurity in the North. The President has appointed northerners as Ministers of Defence and heads of security operatives to tackle the issue.
Matawalle announced plans to create a military base in Gundumi to patrol the previously closed Gundumi-Marnona road. He emphasized the need for community support, stating that security is everyone's business. The minister urged residents to report bandit movements and support security efforts.
The planned military base and increased security presence aim to restore peace and stability to the affected communities. With the government's and local residents' combined efforts, there is hope for improved security and an end to bandit control in the eastern part of Isa Local Government Area.
Source: Legit.ng
