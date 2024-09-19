The governor of Katsina state Dikko Radda has lost one of his top aides, Aminu Lawal Custom

Aminu, the special adviser on youth to the Katsina state government, reportedly passed on to the great beyond on Thursday, September 19

Governor Radda, in a statement by his chief press secretary, described the late aide as a devoted public servant and a passionate advocate for youth development in Katsina

The special adviser on youth to the Katsina state governor, Aminu Lawal Custom, has died.

Aminu reportedly passed away on Thursday, September 19, in his hometown, Malumfashi.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased was also a chairmanship candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state's Malumfashi local government area.

"Aminu’s passing, a loss to Katsina," Governor Lawal

Reacting, Katsina Governor Dikko Radda, described the late aide as a gentleman who had dedicated his life to serving his people.

This was contained in a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Mohamed, and made available to the press on Thursday in Katsina.

Radda described the death of his aide as not only a loss to his immediate family but to the entire people of Malumfashi and Katsina state at large.

“Alhaji Aminu Lawal Custom was a devoted public servant and a passionate advocate for youth development in our state.

“His contributions to our administration and his commitment to the progress of Malumfashi Local Government will be sorely missed.

“The Governor extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Aminu Custom and the people of Malumfashi Local Government. He prayed for Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The deceased will be laid to rest in his hometown of Malumfashi on Thursday, according to Muslim rites.

