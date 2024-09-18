Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Maiduguri, Borno state - Devastating floods in Borno state submerged entire residential areas, displaced thousands of people, and reportedly forced zoo animals to escape into the streets.

It is the worst such flooding in Maiduguri in 30 years, authorities said.

Northern Nigeria has been the most affected by the recent floods. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Since the catastrophic event, Borno has received financial support from private individuals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and politicians after it announced a relief account. Legit.ng highlights politicians who have helped below:

1) Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, donated N50 million to flood victims of Borno state.

Obi made this donation when he visited Borno recently to sympathise with the state government over the devastating flood disaster.

2) Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, donated N100 million to assist the victims of the recent flood that ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Atiku, in his visit, also paid a courtesy visit to the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum at the Government House, where the donation to the flood relief fund was announced.

3) Abdulkarim Lawan

Speaker of the Borno state house of assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, offered his condolences to Governor Zulum.

Subsequently, Lawan presented a donation of N60 million.

4) Reno Omokri

Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP, donated N500,000.

The diaspora-based social media personality sent his donation and shared the receipt of the transaction on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Omokri wrote:

"To God be the glory, I fulfilled my vow to donate half a million to the official Borno State Flood Disaster Relief fund. This is only an initial donation. More will be forthcoming after meeting with my extended family.

"I urge the public to consider donating their widows' mites to this effort. Nothing is too small. Even if it is ₦50, please still donate it.

"If anyone donates a minimum of ₦500,000, I pledge to send you a signed copy of any of my books you want and video call you on my personal line to thank you. Please comment under this post with your receipt.

"Please make your donations to:

BORNO ST. FLOOD DISASTER RELIEF

Bank: Zenith Bank

Acc Number: 1313556361

"Thank you, and may God bless you."

5) Ali Ndume

In a move to mitigate the pains of victims of the recent Borno flood disaster, the senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, donated N50 million.

The former leader of the senate in a statement also dropped a hint of collaboration by leaders and other stakeholders from his senatorial district to raise more funds for the victims.

6) Muktar Betara

The member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya/Kusar federal constituency of Borno state in the house of representatives, Muktar Betara, donated N100 million to victims of the recent flood in Maiduguri and other parts of the state.

Betara, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), donated to Governor Zulum during an on-the-spot assessment of the disaster in Maiduguri on Thursday, September 12.

While expressing sadness over the displacement of thousands of Maiduguri residents, the lawmaker lauded 'the prompt intervention' of Zulum towards cushioning the effects of the tragedy.

Tinubu in Borno to evaluate flood impacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu visited Maiduguri to offer his condolences and support to the state government and affected residents following the recent devastating flood.

During his visit, the Nigerian leader conducted an on-the-ground assessment of the flood's impact on critical infrastructure, including residential areas, hospitals, markets, schools, and public facilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng