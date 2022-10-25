The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has lost one of his aides, Alhaji Murtala Lamus, to the cold hands of death

Lamus, until his death which was announced on Tuesday, October 25, was Governor Sule's Special Adviser on Special Duties

Governor Sule reportedly joined in the Janazah prayers on the corpse of his late aide and was also at the grave graveyard during the final interment

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Tuesday, October 25, lost his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji Murtala Lamus.

Lamus’ death was confirmed in a statement by Ibrahim Addra, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sule, according to Sahara Reporters.

Alhaji Murtala Lamus, Governor Sule's special adviser on special duties, is dead. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Source: Facebook

The statement stated that before Lamus’ death, he was a consummate politician and grassroots mobiliser whose love for Nasarawa state and humanity was not in question.

Murtala Lamus a rude shock, says Governor Sule

Governor Sule described the sudden death of his Special Adviser as a rude shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governor prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the late Lamus eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the courage to bear the loss.

It was gathered that the deceased was a good friend and ally of Governor Sule.

Governor Sule reportedly joined in the Janazah prayers on the corpse of his late friend and was also at the grave graveyard during the final interment, Daily Independent reported.

The cause of Lamus’ death has not been disclosed.

Nigerians pray for Alhaji Murtala Lamus

Mathias Aboki Kyuni commented on Facebook:

"May his soul rest in peace and may God continue to comfort his family."

RM Obere said:

"May Almighty Allah have mercy on his gentle soul. Aameen."

David Dogara Ogyoko said:

May his soul rest in peace with the creator. Amen

Tragedy as first son of former Senate president dies in London

In another report, the former Senate President of Nigeria, Senator David Mark, has lost his first son, Tunde Mark.

His death was confirmed after a close relative to the family revealed that he passed on in the early hours of Friday, October 21.

The source revealed that Tunde died of cancer disease in London, United Kingdom. The deceased was born in Otukpo, Benue state, on On 13th October 1971. He had his early education in Lagos, where he attended the Yaba Military School in Lagos state for his secondary education.

Source: Legit.ng