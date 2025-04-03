Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign is in jeopardy after a poor start

The Super Eagles have struggled against lower-ranked African teams in recent years

UK-based Journalist Samuel Omaenikun suggests tactical and administrative changes to revive the Super Eagles team

Nigeria’s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is hanging by a thread after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles, once a dominant force in African football, have struggled to assert their superiority, collecting only seven points from six games in Group C.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria currently sit fourth in the group, trailing leaders South Africa, who have 13 points.

This means the three-time African champions must win all their remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying, either as group winners or among the best runners-up.

However, recent performances suggest that achieving this will be an uphill task for the Super Eagles as their inability to secure wins against lower-ranked teams like Rwanda, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe highlights a deeper issue within the squad.

A team boasting stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman should not be struggling against these sides. So, what exactly is going wrong?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling?

Nigeria’s failure to dominate African football stems from multiple factors, including poor team chemistry, inconsistent coaching strategies, and a lack of leadership on the pitch.

Unlike past generations of Super Eagles teams that had clear playing philosophies, this current squad seems disjointed and without a distinct identity.

Additionally, the fear factor that once accompanied the Super Eagles' name has faded as African teams no longer see Nigeria as an unbeatable giant, and recent results have proved it.

Losses and draws against so-called "smaller teams" like Benin, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe indicate that opponents now believe they can match Nigeria toe-to-toe.

Another key issue is the defensive instability that has plagued the team, as the inability to close out games has cost Nigeria crucial points in the qualifiers.

Despite having elite attackers, the lack of midfield creativity means service to the forwards is often inadequate, making them ineffective in big games.

How can the Super Eagles start flying again?

UK-based Nigerian football journalist Samuel Omaenikun, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng said drastic changes are needed both on and off the pitch for Nigeria to reclaim its status as an African powerhouse.

"The Super Eagles need a consistent tactical identity, something they’ve lacked in recent years. The best teams have a structured system and stick to it, but Nigeria has changed styles too frequently, leading to confusion and instability.

"A well-defined approach tailored to the strengths of key players like Osimhen and Lookman is crucial to success."

"Beyond tactics, Nigeria must address its football administration issues. Poor planning, managerial instability, and lack of proper scouting have hurt the team.

"The NFF must implement a long-term vision, invest in grassroots football, and ensure transparency in player selection to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level."

With time running out, the Super Eagles must turn things around quickly. If these issues are not addressed, Nigeria could miss back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments—an unthinkable scenario for a country with such a rich football history.

Chelle shares plan to help Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has opened up on his plans to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a mixed result in the March international break.

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Chelle in January and gave him the main responsibility of turning around the World Cup qualifier despite a poor start.

