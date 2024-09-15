JUST IN: Five Feared Killed as Heavy Shooting Rocks Election in Rivers, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
Abuloma, Rivers state - Some individuals have been killed during the Ijaw Youth Council Central zone election held in the Abuloma area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Saturday, September 14.
According to eyewitnesses, trouble started when youths who participated in the election discovered some fraud in the electoral process.
Thereafter, gunmen invaded the venue and started shooting indiscriminately.
The shooting which lasted for over four hours threw Abuloma community and its environs into panic as residents and business owners scampered for safety.
Vanguard newspaper reported that five people were feared killed.
Rivers shooting: Police react
Meanwhile, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the Rivers state police command in a statement, said the police commissioner, Tunji Disu, dispatched tactical teams to the venue. However, before the arrival of the police, the perpetrators had run into hiding.
She said in a statement:
“The Rivers state police command is aware of the senseless and sporadic shooting in the Abuloma area during the Ijaw Youth Council Central Zone elections.
“The commissioner of police swiftly dispatched tactical teams to the scene, but the perpetrators had already escaped.”
Legit.ng reports that election-related violence are common in Nigeria. Violent groups known as ‘political thugs’ have been used by unscrupulous persons for decades to influence the electoral process.
