President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, to offer his condolences and support to the state government and affected residents following the recent devastating flood.

During his visit, the President will conduct an on-the-ground assessment of the flood's impact on critical infrastructure, including residential areas, hospitals, markets, schools, and public facilities.

Tinubu arrives Maiduguri to sympathize with flood victims Photo Credit: @officialAPAT

Source: Twitter

How Governor Zulum received Tinubu in Maiduguri

Upon arrival at Maiduguri International Airport, President Tinubu was received by Governor Babagana Zulum and other state officials.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) attributed the devastating flood to the overflow of the Alau Dam, triggered by heavy rainfall, marking the worst flooding in Maiduguri in three decades. The disaster affected over 23,000 households after the Alau dam ruptured on the Ngadda River, 20km south of Maiduguri, causing water levels to rise rapidly.

Has Maiduguri water disaster recede?

By Wednesday, September 11, the waters had receded, but not before submerging 70% of Maiduguri and ravaging key infrastructure, including: the palace of the Shehu of Borno, government buildings, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, houses, schools, commercial centers, and places of worship

Additionally, the flood resulted in the loss of 80 per cent of the animals at the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo.

In response to the crisis, President Tinubu expressed profound concern and instructed relevant agencies to expedite rescue efforts and evacuate residents from flood-affected communities and orders a prompt action is underway to address the humanitarian needs of those impacted.

See the video of his visit here:

Atiku makes N100m donation to Borno victims

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated N100 million to assist victims of the devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The flood, caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, has submerged Maiduguri, affecting over 23,000 households.

During his visit to Borno, Atiku met with Governor Babagana Zulum, who praised the donation, while Atiku’s media adviser called on his associates to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

Source: Legit.ng