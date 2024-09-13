The Federal Government has issued a warning to the Niger Delta and southern states about imminent flooding

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has warned the Niger Delta and southern states to prepare for potential flooding.

In addition, the government clarified that the recent flood in Maiduguri was caused by the overflow of the Ngadda River, contrary to earlier reports suggesting the collapse of the Alau Dam.

During a press briefing, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engineer Joseph Utsev, confirmed that the Alau Dam, located in Maiduguri, Borno State, remained structurally sound, as reported by Vanguard.

Southern states warned over looming floods

He cautioned that severe flooding is expected in the Niger Delta and other southern states, urging both the government and the public to implement emergency measures to reduce its impact, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Therefore, we must heighten vigilance in all areas and ramp up proactive efforts to address any flooding that may occur in the southern parts of the country."

Utsev speaks on cause of flooding in Maidugurui

He attributed the flooding to significant inflows from the Ngadda River, a key tributary of the River Yedzaram, which overwhelmed the dam’s dyke.

He said:

“Because of the climate change, the downpour was in excess, and the rivers could not actually contain the water. And more water that was unexpected was being spilled into Alau Dam, and it has spilled over the dyke.

Calls for overhauls, upgrade of Alau dam

The minister stressed the need for a complete overhaul and upgrade of the Alau Dam, stating that it is essential.

He warned that any negligence by contractors or officials would be addressed.

He also pledged to supply displaced persons with sanitation kits and water treatment facilities as part of the ministry’s immediate response.

Utsev explained that their arrival had been delayed due to prior irrigation inspections in the southwest, but he assured them that the Alau Dam would now be given top priority.

49 people dead, over 41,000, says NEMA

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that at least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the country is just entering the peak flood season, particularly in the northern regions.

