The PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state have gotten a response to their allegation that the IGP has been partisan and arresting members of the ruling party in the state

IGP Kayode Egbetokun, in his reaction to the allegation, maintained that the arrests were made in connection to the killing of a policeman at the airport

Egbetokun maintained that this would not be the first time the police would be supporting INEC in governorship elections under his leadership, citing the polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, has replied to Governor Godwin Obaseki's allegation that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo were arrested ahead of the governorship election in the state.

In a trending video, the police boss maintained that the politicians who were arrested were suspects in the killing of a policeman in the state, adding that this was not the first time the police were supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under his leadership.

IPG opens up on arresting Edo PDP leaders Photo Credit: @PoliceNG, @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

List of governorship elections under IGP Egbetokun

According to Egbetokun, the police, under his watch, supported INEC during the governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, and there was no allegation of him taking sides with any political party.

Governor Obaseki recently said that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo and the PDP would not be signing any peace accord in the state because of his claim that the IGP and INEC are colliding with the police to create violence in the Saturday, September 21 election.

Reacting to the allegation, IGP Egbetoku said:

"You accused the IG of being a partisan IG for making an arrest in connection with the killing of a policeman at the airport. If that makes me partisan, you could hold the opinion that the IG is partisan for going after the killer of a policeman. I think we will remain with that opinion forever."

See the video here:

Policeman killed as Edo deputy governor survives gunshot

Legit.ng earlier reported that a policeman had been killed as Philip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor of Edo state who was recently reinstated, has survived an assassination attack in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu, who was being accompanied by the APC governorship candidate in the September governorship election in the state, was attacked at the airport road on Thursday, July 18.

The attack happened barely 24 hours after the court reverted his sacking as the deputy governor of the state.

Source: Legit.ng