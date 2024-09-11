The court has granted bail to the ten individuals slammed with "treason charges" by the Nigerian government during the nationwide protests

The trial judge gave four conditions which include each protester (defendant) providing sureties who are property owners in Abuja and depositing property documents and an "affidavit of means" to the court

The judge has fixed September 27 for their trial and the protesters will be remanded in custody until they meet their bail requirements

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court, Abuja division, has granted N10 million bail each to the ten members of the #EndBadGovernance protesters who were charged with an attempt to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government between August 1 and 4th this year.

Justice Emeka Nwite delivered a ruling in their bail applications on Wednesday, September 11.

10 #EndBadGovernance protesters bail conditions listed

As reported by Channels TV, the judge said the protesters must produce sureties who must be property owners in Abuja and must deposit documents of the properties to the court in addition to swearing to affidavit of means.

Daily Trust also reported that the court equally ordered the defendants to produce one surety each who are based in Abuja and must be willing to deposit their international passports and three recent passport photographs with the court.

Justice Nwite, while rejecting the objections of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the bail applications, however, ordered the defendants not to participate in any public rally throughout their trial.

The Nation reported that the judge also ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

The accused persons are said to have committed the treason offence during their one week nationwide protests when they allegedly levied war against Nigeria.

The court has fixed September 27th for the commencement of trial.

