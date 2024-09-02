Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Some of the #EndBadGovernance protesters have been remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre after being charged with treason.

EndBadGovernance protesters remanded in Kuje prison. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: PIERRE FAVENNEC/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered their remand pending the hearing and ruling on their bail application slated for September 11, 2024.

The Judge fixed the date on Monday after they pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge, bordering on terrorism slammed against them by the Federal Government.

Zamfara, Kano governors accused of sponsoring protests

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that an independent report has indicted Governors Dauda Lawal and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Zamfara and Kano states as major sponsors of the recently held nationwide protests.

The report condemned the roles played by the two governors in escalating the protests into violent and destructive actions.

The report, released by the Independent Coalition for Democratic Governance in Nigeria led by its convener, Dr Ben Omale Amodu, reveals a disturbing pattern of political thuggery and exploitation of public unrest for personal gain.

