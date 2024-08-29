Justice Peter Lifu of the federal high court, Abuja, has approved the request of the DIA to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and 19 others

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28, permitted the defence intelligence agency (DIA) to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) A. A. Babangida for 30 days.

The court granted the DIA authorisation to keep Babangida in custody over his alleged involvement in terrorism activities.

Alleged terrorism: Court detains policeman, others

The court ordered that Babangida be detained alongside 19 other suspects to enable security operatives to conclude ongoing investigations.

Also detained are Abu Safiyanu, Usman Idris, Alhassan Idris, Abubakar Bello, Sahada Ishaka, Haruna Salisu, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Mohammed Muazu.

Others are Manu Mohammed, Nura Idris, Umar Lamu, Abubakar Mandara, Amodu Oghewe, Suleiman Mohammed, Uzoma Aghaoyibo, and Alhaji Madayi.

Justice Peter Lifu ruled on an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1146/2024 by the DIA and moved by its lawyer S.A Aminu.

Legit.ng understands that ASP Babangida was arrested in June.

The police officer was accused of helping Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) members to carry out terrorist activities in parts of Nigeria.

