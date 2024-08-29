LIST: Assistant Superintendent of Police Babangida, 19 Others Held for Terrorism
- Justice Peter Lifu of the federal high court, Abuja, has approved the request of the DIA to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and 19 others
- The police ASP, identified as A.A. Babangida, was ordered to be detained alongside other suspects for 30 days to allow DIA personnel to conduct a deep investigation into their alleged involvement in serious crimes levelled against them
- ASP Babangida is alleged to have aided and abetted terrorists in carrying out their unlawful activities in some parts of Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28, permitted the defence intelligence agency (DIA) to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) A. A. Babangida for 30 days.
The court granted the DIA authorisation to keep Babangida in custody over his alleged involvement in terrorism activities.
Alleged terrorism: Court detains policeman, others
The court ordered that Babangida be detained alongside 19 other suspects to enable security operatives to conclude ongoing investigations.
Also detained are Abu Safiyanu, Usman Idris, Alhassan Idris, Abubakar Bello, Sahada Ishaka, Haruna Salisu, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Mohammed Muazu.
Others are Manu Mohammed, Nura Idris, Umar Lamu, Abubakar Mandara, Amodu Oghewe, Suleiman Mohammed, Uzoma Aghaoyibo, and Alhaji Madayi.
Justice Peter Lifu ruled on an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1146/2024 by the DIA and moved by its lawyer S.A Aminu.
Legit.ng understands that ASP Babangida was arrested in June.
The police officer was accused of helping Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) members to carry out terrorist activities in parts of Nigeria.
Abuja health workers furious
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that health workers in Abuja expressed sadness over the alleged unwillingness of the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) to pay salary arrears, wage awards, and skipping allowances.
Dozens of health workers disclosed that they have petitioned FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and relevant permanent secretaries (PS) in the FCT over months of unpaid arrears, citing financial hardship and frustration it has brought upon them.
