FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of its president, Joe Ajaero.

Legit.ng reported on Monday morning, September 9, how Ajaero was arrested by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) on charges that are yet to be officially disclosed.

Ajero was seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while preparing to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend a programme organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

In a post on its known X (formerly Twitter) account, the NLC called on all its affiliate unions, state councils, civil society allies, "and all patriotic Nigerians" to "be on red alert".

The implication of this is that in the event Nigerian authorities fail to release Ajaero without delay, a national strike/protest will be declared. The action could ground socio-economic activities in the country.

Lamenting that Nigerian workers are "under siege", NLC—one of the largest labour centres in Africa—deemed Ajaero's arrest unacceptable.

NLC President's arrest: TUC fumes

Meanwhile, the TUC has condemned Ajaero's arrest.

In a statement signed by Festus Osifo, its president, the TUC said the arrest of Ajaero is an unjust action that 'represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society'.

The statement partly reads:

"This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests."

