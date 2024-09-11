APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe has again lamented the electricity hike in the cost of electricity in the country

The former aide to Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he now has to switch off his air conditioners and other electricity appliances

Igbokwe said it is difficult to survive days after lamenting he spent up toN20,000 daily on electricity consumption

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), explained how he had been managing his electricity consumption following the removal of subsidies for Band A consumers.

Igbokwe is the former spokesperson of the APC in Lagos and ex-special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on drainage and water resources. He was popular for his strong advocacy for Bola Tinubu's presidency.

Joe Igbokwe laments the high cost of electricity in Nigeria Photo Credit: @igbokwe_joe

Source: Twitter

In a Facebook post, the APC stalwart said he had to switch off the air conditioning at his house and other electronic appliances whenever they were not in use to manage the cost of electricity.

How APC chieftain reacts to Tinubu's policies

He lamented that he had to find a means of survival in the country at this time, considering the fact that the economy was challenging and the cost of living was increasing.

"We have devised a way to beat the Power Companies' outrageous bills by switching off the ACs, turning off some light bulbs, going Solar, switching off heaters, turning off the fridges and Deep freezers at intervals, etc. We have to survive this time."

This is coming two days after the APC chieftain lamented spending up to N20,000 every day on electricity tariffs, calling on President Tinubu to reverse the tariff hike on the electricity, adding that if the tariff hike were not reversed, it would affect small businesses in the country.

See the Facebook post here:

Igbokwe reacts to photos of UNILAG's best PhD graduate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ige Aminat Olawunmi, the overall best doctorate of Philosophy PhD student in Mathematics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has continued to receive congratulatory messages from all.

Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, congratulated the academic and gushed over the pictures of her and her family.

In the pictures, Amina, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), was dressed by her husband and daughters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng