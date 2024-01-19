Ige Aminat Olawunmi, the overall best doctorate of Philosophy PhD student in Mathematics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has continued to receive congratulatory messages from all

Joe Igboke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has expressed his love for the family of Dr. Ige Aminat Olawunmi, the overall best doctorate of Philosophy Ph.D. student in Mathematics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Ige, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), was celebrated for her feat on Thursday, January 18, for her feat at the convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

APC chieftain congratulates Ige Aminat for her Ph.D. success at UNILAG

Source: Twitter

In celebrating the new doctor of mathematics, Igbokwe took to his Facebook page to gush about the family pictures of the academic where her husband was dressing her.

Joe Igbokwe gives four reasons Ige Amina should be celebrated for her UNILAG Ph.D.

The APC chieftain gave four reasons why he was engrossed with the spontaneous action pictures of the academic and her family.

Igbokwe said he loved the pictures because Amina is a Muslim, a woman, Ph.D. Mathematics and had taken the courage to tread the path that even angels could not take.

His post reads in part:

"Why do I love this picture so much?

"In this image, a lot of stereotypes were smashed.

"Woman.

"Muslim

"Ph.D. Mathematics

"Aminat threaded where even Angels fear to thread.

"She is a heroine."

The APC chieftain then advised that:

"Never allow any belief people have about you or people that look like you to hold you down."

See the Facebook post here:

