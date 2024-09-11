Salihu Lukman, a former APC chieftain has revealed why Nigerians will vote out President Tinubu in the 2027 election

The ex-APC national vice chairman criticised the current administration’s reforms and noted that Nigeria’s Security and economy worsened under Tinubu

Lukman said the APC has failed Nigerians by producing ineffective state governors; he revealed one major factor that could make him back Tinubu in 2027

Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said just as the military was booted out of power over 25 years ago, Nigerians will vote out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

2027: Lukman shares why Tinubu may lose re-election

Lukman, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, said the security situation in Nigeria and the economy have worsened in the last 15 months under Tinubu.

He said the APC has failed Nigerians and does not deserve to be re-elected in the 2027 general elections, adding that the ruling party at the state level produced emperors as governors.

Lukman said:

“This country cannot continue like this. What I know is that something will have to give. Whether that act of giving will produce something that will correct all the mess around is what I am pushing.

“I guarantee you and I am confident (that) the same way we were able to get military out of power, we are going to correct the current mess.

“We are going to get to a situation where we have a functional political party, and APC and President Asiwaju (Tinubu) will be defeated in 2027, and we will produce leaders that will be servants to citizens, not leaders that are emperors.”

Lukman suggests way forward for Tinubu's govt

The former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling APC said Tinubu, ex-Lagos governor, is a beneficiary of the committed support of some democrats to building democracy and should do better than he is currently doing.

Lukman said should Tinubu retrace his steps and do the right things, he would apologise to him and support his administration.

APC fires back at ex-national vice chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC has again defended the economic policy of President Bola Tinubu while addressing the hardship in the country.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, in a statement, made the clarification while replying to the former deputy national chairman of the party, Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

Lukman recently condemned the policies of Tinubu and urged the opposition to unite and defeat the APC in the 2027 presidential election.

