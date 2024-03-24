Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC, has listed ten rules that govern dating another person's wife

The former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos and ex-special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on drainage and water resources, Joe Igbokwe, has listed ten rules that govern "dating someone's wife".

The APC chieftain made the claim in a long list of the rules he shared on his Facebook page, adding that the best of them all was to desist from the act.

Igbokwe satirically explain dangers of extra-marital affairs

This is because the Lagos-based politicians illustrated the difficulties and challenges that come with having an extra-marital affair, particularly with a married person.

Below is the list as shared by Joe Igbokwe:

Do not take pictures with her Never snap photographs with her. If you call and she hangs up, do not call her again since the spouse is present. Do not text her love messages. Satan should not entice you to stay at her house while her husband is away. Never stay in the same place every time you go for enjoyment. Avoid involving your or her friends in your relationship. If she calls you, accept but do not respond quickly. Maybe her spouse is phoning to find out; let her chat first. Don't call her my everything; he's borrowed. Stolen items are the best. If you find yourself at her house, simply elevate or lower the dress. Most Important. Stay away from someone's wife and find your own.

