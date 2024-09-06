BREAKING: Tinubu Opens on New Fuel Prices as Nigerians Buy Petrol at N1,200 Per Ltr, ‘Bold Decision’
- Amid the fuel price hike, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged that Nigerians are going through tough times
- Tinubu, however, insisted that his administration is taking "very bold and unprecedented decisions" and the nation 'cannot help it'
- The Nigerian leader vowed to improve the quality of infrastructure in West Africa's largest economy
Beijing, China - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, September 6, insinuated that the new increase in the price of fuel—which brought about varied high costs—was unavoidable.
Legit.ng reports that since Monday, September 2, Nigerians have been paying between N855 and N1,200 per litre for petrol.
Tinubu determined to build a great nation
Across the federation, the sudden hike in the pump price of petrol greatly affected economic activities as transport fares went up considerably.
Subsequently, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) rejected the new fuel price regime, rallying Nigerians against any further action of the government that can worsen the suffering and hardship across the country.
Addressing members of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community at the China World Hotel, on Friday, September 6, Tinubu insisted that the “reforms” are needed.
He explained that if Nigeria genuinely hopes to grow like China and some developed countries, citizens of the West African nation have to endure hardship.
His words:
"Nigeria is going through reforms, and we are taking very bold and unprecedented decisions. For example, you might have been hearing from home in the last few days about fuel prices. But, can we help it? Can we develop good roads like you have here?
"You see electricity being constant in quantity and quality. You see water supply, constant and running, and you see their good schools. And we say we want to hand over a banner without stain to our children?
"What is the critical part to get us there if we cannot take hard decisions to pave the way for a country that is blessed and so talented?”
Fuel price: NANS insists on nationwide protest
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) restated its readiness to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest over the fuel price hike.
Henry Okuomo, NANS' senate president, announced that the group would stage a national protest on Sunday, September 15.
