President Bola Tinubu has launched CNG at N230 per litre to offer a more affordable alternative to petrol and diesel

There is a plan to distribute one million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles over the next 18 months

The initiative the president believes will support a transition to CNG through authorised centres across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has launched Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles at N230 per litre.

This initiative is designed to provide Nigerians with a more affordable and sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

CNG is a gasoline and diesel fuel alternative consisting primarily of methane Photo credit: Krisztian Bocsi

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was detailed in a statement signed by Michael Oluwagbemi of PCNGi on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

He stated that PresidentTinubu is determined to reduce the cost of living, particularly in light of the recent removal of the fuel subsidy.

The statement Oluwagbemi reads:

“The PCNGi promises to deliver significant economic relief, especially to those reliant on transportation for their livelihoods"

He further revealed that President Tinubu has directed the distribution of one million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles nationwide as part of this transformative initiative.

It added:

The rollout of these kits, which will include free installation, is set to occur over the next 18 months, facilitating an easy transition for commercial transport operators to switch to CNG. The first phase of the PCNGi will commence this week with the distribution of 10,000 free conversion kits.

“These kits will be available through key national transport associations, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Moove, UBER, and the Kaduna State Transport Authority (KSTA)."

Tinubu maes promises

President Tinubu also plans to distribute one million conversion kits in 2025, positioning the country’s commercial transport sector to reduce its dependence on expensive petrol and diesel.

Oluwagbemi concluded:

“For more information on conversion centers and to access the list of active centers, Nigerians are encouraged to visit the official PCNGi websites.

"This initiative is a crucial element of President Tinubu’s broader vision for a resilient and economically robust Nigeria, providing practical solutions to soaring fuel prices while advancing sustainable energy alternatives."

Source: Legit.ng