Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has spoken on one of the properties of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

According to Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, a new, modern market in Abuja that is worth N4.5 billion is owned by Idris.

Igbokwe said the market is worth N4.5bn (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

The ruling party's chieftain on Sunday, May 22, added that the market will be a commercial hub where farmers can sell their farm produce directly to manufacturers.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"The newly completed N4.5bn Commodity and Exchange Market in Kano belongs to the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

"This is the first phase of the largest commodity market in Africa where farmers can aggregate farm produce and sell it directly to industries.

"Idris allegedly stole N80bn from the country’s coffer."

However, it must be said that neither the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which is still on Idris' case nor Legit.ng can confirm Igbokwe's claim.

EFCC moves arrested Accountant-General to new location, invites his relatives

Meanwhile, the EFCC had taken the recently arrested Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, from Kano to Abuja.

Sources in the commission said on Tuesday, May 17, that relatives through who Idris carried out the fraudulent deals for which he is in custody have been invited for serious questioning.

One of the sources said:

“The commission has moved the AG-F from Kano to Abuja for interrogation. He is already cooperating with our detectives.

“So far, he is still in custody because EFCC has invited some of his relations and consultants who allegedly executed some questionable or non-existent contracts..."

