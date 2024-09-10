Amid fuel scarcity and price hike, the Ogun state government has rolled out plans to support local transporters by providing new buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas

Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration will provide 100 new 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses to transporters which will be available through an instalment payment option

He made this announcement on Monday during a meeting with transport unions in his office in Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has announced that his administration will provide 100 brand-new 18-seater Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to support local transporters in the state.

He made this announcement on Monday, September 9, during a meeting with transport unions in his office in Abeokuta to ensure fair transportation pricing across the state.

Tinub's contribution to Ogun government

He also revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will provide Ogun state government with 20 additional CNG-enabled buses and 500 conversion kits within the week, to further support the state's transportation infrastructure amid fuel scarcity and price hike.

Abiodun stressed that past fuel price adjustments have led to an unreasonable rise in transportation costs, which must be curbed.

He added that transport fare increases should align with the 25-30% fuel price hike, not exceed it.

New CNG buses available through instalment plan

Meanwhile, the buses will be available through an instalment payment option and Governor Abiodun expressed confidence that transporters would responsibly use the buses and meet their payment obligation.

The governor said:

"The plans that we have as a state government, our plans are to, in the first instance, make 100 buses—100 18-seater buses—available to our transport unions. These will be 100 brand new CNG buses, and these buses will be brand buses, not no-name buses. We are talking about Toyota Hiace buses that we will give to you under a purchase agreement.

"We will make them available to you, and you can pay in installments over a period of time. You have demonstrated commitment and seriousness, and we are confident that when we give you these buses, you will utilize them responsibly and pay back on time."

