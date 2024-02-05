Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of AMEN, has asked President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate the political will to reduce the hunger in the country and fight insecurity

The controversial cleric also warned that even the politicians are no longer safe in their abode due to the high level of insecurity in the country

Mbaka recalled how ups and downs that confronted Tinubu on his way to the presidency and wondered why he had failed to fight the cabals ruining the country's economy

Enugu, Enugu - Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately fight the growing insecurity and hardship in the country.

The outspoken religious leader warned that the rate of hunger in the country is alarming and the devastating state must be immediately arrested.

Father Mbakah urged Tinubu to reduce hunger in the country Photo Credit: AMEN, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Mbaka recalls challenges on Tinubu's journey to presidency

Speaking at his church on Sunday, February 4, Mbaka recalled many obstacles on Tinubu's path to the presidency, adding that the president had not expressed the political will to solve the problem of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The cleric maintained that this was just the beginning of hunger in the country, adding that his prophecy two years ago was yet to fully manifest and that the solution was for everyone to be fully engaged.

Mbaka posited that insecurity in the country has gone to the extent that farmers were being attacked on their farms by herdsmen waving AK47s.

Fr Mbaka reveals why politicians are not safe at their homes

The religious leader further maintained that politicians hiding in their secret quarters are not safe because of the level of insecurity in the country.

"Even politicians who think they are safe in their comfort zone, you are not safe because the level of insecurity will come to your doorstep one day.”

The controversial cleric also called on President Tinubu to fight the cabals in the oil sector and revive the country's economy.

Fr Mbaka speaks on Nigeria's agony

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the cleric also spoke about the challenges facing Nigeria.

The cleric said despite the increased cost of living in the country, God will never leave the country to its problems.

Mbaka said God would see Nigeria through while he prophesied that the country would live in abundance soon.

Source: Legit.ng