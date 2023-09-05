Claims have surfaced online saying Ejike Camillus Anthony, popularly known as Father Mbaka, told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "get ready to leave office"

The posters also claimed Father Mbaka said 'Tinubu's administration will soon end' because God is not happy with him

Legit.ng fact-checked this claim and found that the southeast-based cleric's recent message which was made public on August 18, has been twisted

FCT, Abuja - A YouTube channel, SkyPost TV, claimed that popular Enugu-based cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, declared that President Bola Tinubu should "get ready to leave office".

The video, which was published on Friday, August 25, 2023, showed Mbaka speaking about the state of the nation during one of his church’s services. Several people have viewed the 8-minute video.

YouTuber distorts Mbaka's words

On Tuesday, September 5, the claim propagated by the YouTuber (SkyPost) was reshared via the popular social networking site, Facebook. It comes a day before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) issuing its judgement in the case involving President Tinubu, Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP), and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP)

Odoh Gideon, a Facebook user posted:

“Get ready to leave office, your government will soon end because God is not happy with you (Rev Father Mbaka) warns Tinubu in his new prophecy.”

A commenter who seemed to believe Gideon's post, Onuh Friday, replied:

"Where does Rev. Father stand now? I am confused."

Onuh's comment appeared to have stemmed from a statement credited to Mbaka earlier in 2023. The outspoken religious leader had been quoted about three months ago by Television Continental that Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 election, won't be president. Mbaka reportedly said social media cannot control prophesy.

But is it true that Fr. Mbaka said President Tinubu should get ready to exit office? Legit.ng fact checks the claim.

Verification/verdict

There have been no credible media reports of Mbaka making the claimed assertion.

Legit.ng viewed the cut video and discovered that in fact, the poster distorted Mbaka’s message.

Mbaka's words:

“Heaven is watching President Tinubu. If Tinubu submits to the power of God, God will use him to save this country. If he doesn’t want to submit to the powers in heaven, something worse than Niger Republic will happen in Nigeria. I don’t know how or when.”

The man of God continued:

“Nigerians are watching you (referring to President Tinubu), heaven is watching you.

“It is not yet over. The way you handle the suffering of the people will determine the continuity of your government.”

The original, full video (over 1 hour) can be viewed here.

There is nowhere in the video Mbaka explicitly asked President Tinubu to get ready to leave Aso Villa.

Mbaka warns Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Mbaka foresaw a political instability worse than that of the Niger Republic in Nigeria, citing the unemployment rate in the country.

In a video posted on the church's official page, the cleric warned that God is watching President Tinubu and that the presidency will get it right in fixing the country if the President can submit himself to the will of God.

