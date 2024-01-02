Catholic Priest Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu has revealed some "evil people" making plots to launch attacks against him in 2014

The spiritual leader disclosed that he did not know those making the plot, but God knew them and their plans

Mbaka then told thousands of his congregation to pray for him, adding that the attack coming against him this year would be more potent than before

Enugu, Enugu - Nigerian famous outspoken Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has said some "evil people" are already plotting in 2014 to launch fresh attacks on him.

The Catholic priest raised the alarm during the cross-over-night programme for the year 2023 at the Adoration Ground in Enugu on Monday, January 1, Premium Times reported.

Father Mbaka prophesies major attacks against him in 2024 Photo Credit: Adoration Ministry Enugu

Source: Facebook

Father Mbaka urged followers to pray for him in 2024 against a plot to attack him

According to Mbaka, God told him this year's attack against him would be strong. However, the cleric did not mention the names of the "evil people".

Addressing thousands of his followers in a mixture of English and Igbo, the spiritual leader said:

“The Lord demands that all of you should back Father Mbaka with prayers because of the level of attack that is coming to me in 2024. I need your prayer backup.”

Father Mbaka prophesies for self in 2024

The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) said he was not expecting any attack this year. Still, God revealed to him that the "evil people" were plotting attacks against him.

Mbaka then called on his congregation to pray for him, saying he did not know the evil people that the Holy Spirit was talking about, but only God knew them. He said God revealed to him that the "evil people" were keeping malice against him.

According to the cleric, from the spiritual realm, these "evil people" had vowed not to relent until he was seriously dealt with.

"If Tinubu submits to the power of God, God will use him": Fr Mbaka says

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been cautioned about his policies to avoid a situation like that of the Niger Republic in Nigeria.

The spiritual leader of AMEN, Father Mbaka, warned while noting that Tinubu must submit himself to God's will so that the Supreme being can use him appropriately.

Mbaka stated that the failure of President Tinubu to listen to his warning would lead to a catastrophe beyond repair and that he did not know when and how it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng