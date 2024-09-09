Joe Ajaero, the NLC president and the secretary general of the union, Emmanuel Ugboaja, have been billed for questioning on September 30

The two labour leaders were scheduled for questioning at the police headquarters in Abuja as new developments were revealed on Monday, September 9

This came hours after Ajaero was reportedly arrested by the DSS in Abuja earlier on Monday en route to Nnamdi Azikiwe airport

The Nigeria Police Force has scheduled Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Emmanuel Ugboaja, the secretary general of the labour union, for questioning on September 30, 2024.

According to The Punch, the two labour leaders would be questioned over the petition written against the NLC.

This is due to petitions filed against them by Airpeace, accusing them of "public disruption." Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, representing the NLC, clarified that the invitation is not related to terrorism financing, as previously reported.

AirPeace accuses Ajaero of public disruption

Initially, Airpeace had accused Ajaero and Ugboaja of public disruption, but the airline has since settled amicably with the NLC leadership. Despite this, the police still plan to question the duo on September 30. Falana expressed surprise, saying, "Airpeace has withdrawn the petition, so why does the police still want to quiz them?"

Ajaero and Ugboaja requested an extension of the police invitation, which has been granted. The new date is September 30.

This is coming amid the report that Ajaero was arrested by the Department of State Service earlier on Monday while on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Hours after his arrest, the secret police were yet to tell Nigerians the reason behind the arrest of the labour leader. Several groups and concerned Nigerians, including the opposition, have condemned Ajaero's arrest.

NLC takes action over increase in fuel price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC has hinted at the possibility of embarking on a nationwide strike and protest over the increment in the price of fuel in the country

Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, condemned the new increment and expressed disappointment in President Tinubu.

NNPC Limited adjusted the commodity price to an all-time high depending on the location of its outlets, leading to panic in the country.

Source: Legit.ng