Petrol marketers have urged Nigerians to brace up for increased prices of the product in the coming weeks

They claim the current price of petrol has become unsustainable for the NNPCL to maintain, given the many challenges it faces

The marketers, however, implored Nigerians to buy petroleum products at the price that the market forces will determine

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

Billy Gilly-Harry, the president of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), has warned Nigerians to expect an increase in petrol prices shortly, stating that fuel will now be sold at prevailing market rates.

He made this statement while appearing on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

PETROAN president urged Nigerians to brace up for market-driven petrol prices in the coming months. Photo credit - Nigeria Info, Dataphyte, BBC

Source: UGC

Gilly-Harry also indicated that maintaining the current petrol price of around N600 per litre may become unsustainable as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited faces challenges in ensuring adequate fuel supply across the country.

Due to the ongoing scarcity, petrol prices have surged to around N950 and even exceeded N1000 per litre at non-NNPCL filling stations across the country.

The NNPCL had recently raised the petrol pump price to N855 per litre at its retail stations and N897 per litre at stations operated by independent marketers.

Gilly-Harry pointed out that although the NNPCL sells fuel at a price lower than its landing cost, this situation indicates that a loss is incurred somewhere in the supply chain.

According to Channels TV, the PETROAN boss urged Nigerians to brace up for market-driven petrol prices in the coming months.

He said:

“For me, what I will say is to encourage Nigerians to buy petroleum products at the price that the market forces will determine."

He said that the country has many other challenges that require subsidy, and so opportunities should not be wasted on oil and gas, which are natural blessings for Nigerians.

He explained that the steep petrol prices are a result of the extensive distances the NNPC must cover to import fuel into the country.

He suggested that Nigeria should focus more on exporting agricultural and pharmaceutical products to increase the inflow of dollars.

Additionally, he called on governors to assist by ensuring that farmers have easier access to land.

