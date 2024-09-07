The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has strongly condemned the recent fuel price hike, describing it as insensitive

The party demanded an immediate reversal of the fuel price hike from ₦880 to ₦617 and called on the federal government to approve licenses for private refineries

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has restated its readiness to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest over the fuel price hike

The party argued that the increase would impose further hardship on citizens, exacerbate their plight, and stagnate the economy.

FG asked to prioritise Nigerians' welfare

A statement, signed by Rev. Olusegun Obaje Peters, AAC national chairman and sent to Legit.ng, notes that the price hike comes after the recent #Endhungerprotest#, sparking concerns about the government's commitment to the welfare of its people.

The ACC cited the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

The party emphasised that governments at all levels are obliged to deliver the fruits and dividends of democracy, not hardship, hunger, and carnage.

Fuel price hike: ACC demands reversal

The ACC demanded an immediate reversal of the fuel price hike from ₦880 and above to ₦617.

The party recalled the federal government's assurance of lower fuel prices with increased petroleum product supplies, which has not materialised due to alleged lack of political will to address corruption and incompetence in the oil sector.

AAC calls for more private refineries

Meanwhile, the ACC urged the federal government to approve licenses for Nigerians to build private refineries and remove bottlenecks in the process.

If voted into power, the party promised a better Nigeria with a conservative ideology, emphasising the need for compassionate leaders who share the milk of human kindness.

Fuel price hike: Nationwide protest date announced

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday, September 6, restated its readiness to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest over the fuel price hike.

The pump price was recently increased to N855, N1,000, and higher per litre, with the prices varying across the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) stations and other locations nationwide.

Henry Okuomo, NANS' Senate president, announced that the group would stage a national protest on Sunday, September 15.

