FG Asked to Revert to Old Price of Fuel as Another Nationwide Protest Looms
- The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has strongly condemned the recent fuel price hike, describing it as insensitive
- The party demanded an immediate reversal of the fuel price hike from ₦880 to ₦617 and called on the federal government to approve licenses for private refineries
- Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has restated its readiness to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest over the fuel price hike
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Abuja, FCT - The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has strongly condemned the recent fuel price hike, describing it as "outrageous, insensitive, and ill-conceived".
The party argued that the increase would impose further hardship on citizens, exacerbate their plight, and stagnate the economy.
FG asked to prioritise Nigerians' welfare
A statement, signed by Rev. Olusegun Obaje Peters, AAC national chairman and sent to Legit.ng, notes that the price hike comes after the recent #Endhungerprotest#, sparking concerns about the government's commitment to the welfare of its people.
BREAKING: Tinubu opens on new fuel prices as Nigerians buy petrol at N1,200 per ltr, ‘bold decision’
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The ACC cited the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.
The party emphasised that governments at all levels are obliged to deliver the fruits and dividends of democracy, not hardship, hunger, and carnage.
Fuel price hike: ACC demands reversal
The ACC demanded an immediate reversal of the fuel price hike from ₦880 and above to ₦617.
The party recalled the federal government's assurance of lower fuel prices with increased petroleum product supplies, which has not materialised due to alleged lack of political will to address corruption and incompetence in the oil sector.
AAC calls for more private refineries
Meanwhile, the ACC urged the federal government to approve licenses for Nigerians to build private refineries and remove bottlenecks in the process.
If voted into power, the party promised a better Nigeria with a conservative ideology, emphasising the need for compassionate leaders who share the milk of human kindness.
Fuel price hike: Nationwide protest date announced
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday, September 6, restated its readiness to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest over the fuel price hike.
The pump price was recently increased to N855, N1,000, and higher per litre, with the prices varying across the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) stations and other locations nationwide.
Henry Okuomo, NANS' Senate president, announced that the group would stage a national protest on Sunday, September 15.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.