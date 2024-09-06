Amid the fuel price hike, popular social media personality, Reno Omokri, has expressed fear that Nigeria will continue to battle inflation and rising commodity costs

Legit.ng reports that since Monday, September 2, Nigerians have been paying between N855 and N1,200 per litre for fuel

The situation has compounded a cost-of-living crisis in the prominent West African nation

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a one-time social media aide to ex-Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, September 6, suggested that, henceforth, every individual who earns an income should file improved personal income tax returns with the relevant authorities.

Omokri, in a social media post, also proposed that to solve Nigeria’s lingering petrol scarcity and general economic challenges, the country has to “allow market forces to control the price of fuel”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member explained via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Nigeria is not "oil rich". We are oil-poor. On a per capita basis, Ghana is more oil-rich than we are. We produce 1.5 million barrels per day for a population of 220 million people. Ghana produces 200,000 barrels per day for a population of 32 million.

“So, when Nigerians hardly pay taxes and our oil and gas revenue is insufficient to meet the demands of running our country, we are forced to borrow or print money, which means that inflation will increase.

He continued:

“Under this situation, we cannot afford to artificially reduce the price of fuel by paying subsidy. We will go bankrupt.

"Therefore, much as this annoys you, the only options are to allow market forces to control the price of fuel, just as it does other commodities, or we must be prepared to pay higher taxes.

“Failing that, Nigeria will continue to borrow or print more money, fueling inflation and increasing commodity prices.”

Omokri concluded:

“Protests and riots cannot change these economic realities. They will be just like a child's tantrum when his parents cannot afford to buy him a toy.”

Omokri’s solutions to Nigeria’s fuel crisis

Allow market forces to control the price of fuel. Citizens should be prepared to pay higher taxes.

