State House, Abuja - The immediate Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, resigned from his legislative duties to become the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila was appointed Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, on Friday, June 2.

The office of the Chief of Staff was first created by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 to follow the American pattern.

Femi Gbajabiamila is to arrange the schedule of President Tinubu. Photo Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

What exactly are the functions of the Chief of Staff to the President?

As reported by Thisday, the former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, highlighted the responsibilities of a chief of Staff to the president in line with what is obtainable in the United States.

In light of the above, Gbajabiamila’s responsibilities will not be different from the previous administration.

The Functions of the Chief of Staff to the president are as follow:

To arrange the schedule of the president’s appointments

To maintain the presidential relationship with the other two arms of government,

Serve as the link between cabinet members and the president and simultaneously supervise State House staff.

To act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock

An adviser to the president on any and all matters

The line manager for all staff at Aso Rock

To manage appointments and scheduling for the president

Supervise key State House staff

Control access to the office and the person of the president

Manage communications and information flow which binds the relationship with the two other arms of government

Shehu said:

“That role is to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock; to be an adviser to the president on any and all matters; to be the line manager for all staff at Aso Rock; and to manage appointments and scheduling for the president.”

