Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has finally paid the salaries his wife, Ify, owned a user on X, Chika Jones after the Twitter drama

Chika and Rhodes-Vivour both confirmed the financial settlement on their various X page on Tuesday, January 23.

The former worker of Rhodes-Vivour's wife had earlier alleged that he was owed for over eight months

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has paid the salaries his wife, Ify, was owning a user on X, Chika Jones.

Chika, who worked as a writer and social media manager for Afroscientric.com, a project owned by Ify Rhodes-Vivour confirmed receiving payment after the LP candidate reached out to him and arranged a call.

Chika confirms Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has paid wife’s debt Photo Credit:@GRVlagos/@chika_jones

Source: Twitter

He disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @chika_jones, on Tuesday, January 23.

He had earlier alleged that he was owed for over eight months while working for Ify.

Confirming payment of the salaries, he wrote:

“I have received payment from #GRVlagos. Screenshot here.

“A final update on this. I have been paid by #GRVlagos. I appreciate him stepping up in a difficult situation. The debt is paid. Ozoemena.”

Rhodes Vivor also confirmed that the situation has been rectified and Chika’s due paid.

Writing via his X handle, , he said:

“The situation has been rectified and his due paid. I also want to express my gratitude to everyone who offered their support in de-escalating this situation. I thank Chika for his understanding and willingness to move forward and also thank him for his support during the campaigns.”

Source: Legit.ng