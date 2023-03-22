Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has debunked the claim that his political ambition to become the governor of Lagos state is being sponsored by a godfather

The Labour Party's governorship candidate for Lagos state said he has no godfather but only mentors and leaders

According to Rhodes-Vivour, there was no governorship election in Lagos state on Saturday, March 18

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Wednesday, March 21, said that Nigeria's common enemy is insecurity and not her neighbours.

The Punch reports that speaking to journalists, Rhodes-Vivour said there was no election in the state.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has debunked the claim that a godfather is backing his political career. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Describing the governorship election which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 18, the LP's guber candidate said the poll was marred with violence.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“There was no election in Lagos state. It was violent at multiple levels physically and diabolic.

“My dear Lagosians, our enemies are not our neighbours or our visitors or fellow Lagosians. Our common enemy is violence, insecurity, poverty, stagnation, corruption and underdevelopment.”

Not supported by any godfather

Also speaking on godfatherism in Nigerian politics, the gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party said his ambition to become the governor of Lagos is not backed by any individual or godfather.

He added:

“In the Labour Party, there’s no godfather. I have no godfather. I had no godfather in PDP. I only had mentors and leaders."

"Lagos ruled by people who only bring thuggery": Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour speaks after voting at Anifowoshe

The 2023 governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has alleged that Lagos state is ruled by people who only bring thuggery and violence to the state.

The Labour Party's flag bearer in Lagos state said this after casting his vote at the Anifowoshe area of Lagos state during the 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also alleged that there has been some voter suppression in some areas of the state.

2023 Guber Poll: Reps Member-elect Speaks on Lagos Election, Way Forward for APC, Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been described as a governor with the interest of the masses at heart.

This description of the incumbent governor of Lagos state was given by Philip Agbese, a newly elected member of the House of Representatives.

Agbese also urged Nigeria to vote for candidates under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress across various states of the country.

Source: Legit.ng