The Federal Government has issued a stark warning, forecasting five days of heavy rainfall that could lead to significant flooding across 21 states and 123 locations.

The alert, obtained from the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment, underscores the urgency for communities, particularly those downstream of the River Benue, to evacuate immediately.

The forecast, which spans from September 4 to 8, 2024, highlights the potential for severe weather conditions that could disrupt daily life and pose serious risks to affected areas.

The states identified include Adamawa, Benue, Bauchi, Kogi, Borno, Nasarawa, Gombe, Kwara, Jigawa, Oyo, Kaduna, Edo, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

FG predicts heavy rainfall in 21 states

In Adamawa State, locations such as Mubi, Shelleng, and Demsa are on high alert. Similarly, Benue State's Makurdi, Otukpo, and Gbajimba are among the areas expected to experience heavy downpours. The warning extends to Bauchi State's Azare and Jama’are, Kogi State's Idah and Ajaokuta, and Borno State's Maiduguri and Biu.

The Ministry of Environment has emphasized the critical need for residents in these regions to heed evacuation orders and take necessary precautions. "The increasing water levels of the River Benue pose a significant threat," the ministry stated, urging communities downstream from Makurdi to relocate to safer areas.

This forecast comes as part of a broader effort by the government to mitigate the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events. The authorities are working closely with local governments and emergency services to ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect lives and property.

As the nation braces for this period of intense rainfall, the Federal Government's proactive stance aims to minimize the potential devastation and safeguard vulnerable communities.

