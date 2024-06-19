The national agency responsible for weather forecasting and other climate-related issues, NiMET, has issued warnings to some states

The agency warns that there will be heavy rainfall in some states, which will be very disruptive and may affect day-to-day activities

The agency advises residents of the states to be cautious of the routes they take in coming days

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall across thirteen states in the coming days.

According to a statement from NiMET, the affected states could experience flash floods on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, potentially disrupting vehicular traffic.

NiMET advises Nigerians in the affected states to be careful of the path they are going to take in the coming days. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NiMET urged the public to take necessary safety precautions, including avoiding walking through fast-flowing runoff waters.

The states expected to be most impacted by heavy rains are Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ekiti, and Osun.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In addition to these thirteen states, moderate to heavy rainfall is also anticipated in parts of Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra states, NTA News reported.

NiMET attributed this weather development to the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is expected to be strong over the West African region within the week.

This atmospheric phenomenon significantly influences tropical weather patterns and is contributing to the predicted heavy rainfall.

NiMet Predicts Mixed Weather Patterns Across Nigeria

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had predicted sunshine and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Monday, April 8, through Wednesday, April 10.

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Sunday, April 7, in Abuja, predicted a sunny and hazy atmosphere over parts of Yobe and Borno states on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms over part of Kebbi.

According to NiMet, the remaining parts of the north should be sunny with patches of cloud in the early hours of the day (morning).

Source: Legit.ng