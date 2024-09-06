The Diaspora Good Governance Watch (DGGW) has planned a massive protest abroad against Mele Kyari, demanding his arrest and prosecution over alleged corruption and a staggering $6.8 billion debt

The NNPC’s submission of owing petrol suppliers $6.8 billion has angered the DGGW group, who accused Kyari of corruption and gross mismanagement

Over 1,000 Nigerians are expected to demonstrate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, while more than 500 will protest in London

Some Nigerians in the diaspora, under the auspices of the Diaspora Good Governance Watch (DGGW), have announced plans to lead massive protests demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

NNPC debt: Nigerians in diaspora to lead protests against Kyari

The protests, scheduled to take place in London and at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, are in response to the NNPC's recent admission that it owes $6.8 billion to petrol suppliers, after initially denying any debt.

The DGGW described this as a "brazen lie" and a clear indication of the gross mismanagement, corruption, and impunity that has plagued the NNPC under Kyari's leadership.

The group led by Kolawole Akinmosu, a former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused Kyari of breaching international sanctions put in place by the UN Security Council, EU, and G8, making him a fugitive who must be brought to justice.

Akinmosu also lamented the failure of the NNPC to address the myriad of challenges facing the industry, leading to fuel scarcity, pipeline vandalism, and oil theft becoming the norm.

He noted that over 500 Nigerians from various European countries are expected to participate in the London protest, while over 1,000 will protest at UNGA in New York.

Akinmosu said the ongoing fuel crisis in Nigeria has taken a devastating toll on citizens, killing more Nigerians than insecurity and diseases combined while cutting off the livelihood of many families, and disproportionately affecting women and children.

"We are outraged by the Nigerian NNPC Ltd recent admission that it owes $6.8 billion to petrol suppliers, after initially denying any debt. This brazen lie is a clear indication of the gross mismanagement, corruption, and impunity that has plagued the NNPC under the leadership of Mele Kyari," Akinmosu said.

"The call for Mele Kyari's removal is no longer sufficient; we demand for his arrest and prosecution globally. The New York protests will be coordinated by Charles George Oche and promise to be one of the largest assemblies of black people."

