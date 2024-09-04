Is Second Nationwide Protest Looming? NANS Breaks Silence
- NANS has dismissed rumours of planning a nationwide shutdown, clarifying that the organization has not announced or endorsed any such protest
- The association's Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, stated that these allegations are baseless and do not reflect NANS' intentions or stance
- NANS reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful advocacy and constructive engagement, urging the public to disregard the false claims being circulated
FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dismissed rumors about organizing a nationwide shutdown of major cities.
NANS clarified that it neither announced nor supported any such protest, calling the allegations baseless.
NANS debunks move to hold protests
In a statement released on Tuesday, September 3, the association’s Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, emphasized that these claims do not align with the organization's stance or intentions, The Punch reported.
The statement says:
"The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been informed of rumors and false information spreading on various platforms, claiming that NANS is organizing a large-scale shutdown of major cities in the country.
"We want to make it clear that NANS has not announced or supported any such protest.
"These reports are completely unfounded and do not represent the views or plans of our organization."
NANS harps need for peaceful advocacy
NANS emphasized that it is dedicated to peaceful advocacy and constructive dialogue with relevant stakeholders, rather than causing unrest in the nation,Leadership reported.
The statement reads:
"As the representative body for Nigerian students, our commitment has always been towards peaceful advocacy and constructive engagement with key stakeholders.
"We recognize the crucial need to uphold peace and stability in our country, particularly during these challenging times. NANS does not, and will never, endorse any actions that could result in civil unrest or disrupt public order."
The association urged the public to dismiss these claims, pointing out that those spreading such rumours are faceless.
Tension as protest breaks out in Abuja
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians gathered in Abuja on Monday to protest the ongoing fuel scarcity, led by the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria.
Comrade Aminu Abbas, the convener, blamed the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for the fuel scarcity.
