FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dismissed rumors about organizing a nationwide shutdown of major cities.

NANS clarified that it neither announced nor supported any such protest, calling the allegations baseless.

NANS debunks move to hold protests

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 3, the association’s Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, emphasized that these claims do not align with the organization's stance or intentions, The Punch reported.

The statement says:

"The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been informed of rumors and false information spreading on various platforms, claiming that NANS is organizing a large-scale shutdown of major cities in the country.

"We want to make it clear that NANS has not announced or supported any such protest.

"These reports are completely unfounded and do not represent the views or plans of our organization."

NANS harps need for peaceful advocacy

NANS emphasized that it is dedicated to peaceful advocacy and constructive dialogue with relevant stakeholders, rather than causing unrest in the nation,Leadership reported.

The statement reads:

"As the representative body for Nigerian students, our commitment has always been towards peaceful advocacy and constructive engagement with key stakeholders.

"We recognize the crucial need to uphold peace and stability in our country, particularly during these challenging times. NANS does not, and will never, endorse any actions that could result in civil unrest or disrupt public order."

The association urged the public to dismiss these claims, pointing out that those spreading such rumours are faceless.

