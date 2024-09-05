The Forum of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria has rejected calls for the suspension of Mele Kyari, CEO of NNPCL

The forum praised Kyari's leadership in addressing sector challenges, including price stability for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

The group aligned Kyari's approach with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda, urging Nigerians to support government reforms

Abuja, FCT - The Forum of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria has rejected calls to suspend Mele Kyari, CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLTD), made by the Arewa Democratic Front (ADF).

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, September 5, the forum's leader, Comrade Friday Maduka, and Secretary, Dr Akbar M Abubakar, clarified the achievements and ongoing efforts in the oil sector under Kyari's leadership, dismissing ADF's claims as misleading and unsubstantiated.

A forum of civil society groups has rejected demands to suspend Mele Kyari, head of the state oil firm NNPCL. Photo credit: NNPC Limited

Source: Facebook

Forum faults ADF's claims against Mele Kyari

The forum described ADF's claims as attempts to distort the truth about the oil industry, stressing that individuals and groups lacking expertise in the sector should not undermine progress made under Kyari's leadership.

“We are miffed and it is indeed laughable that composite ignoramuses are now situating themselves as experts in a field and speciality that they lack the basic foundational knowledge and expertise.

“They are essentially not steeped in the calculus of error and scientific theory of observations concerning oil industry operations and the patriotic attempts by the Mele Kyari-led apex leadership administration to meticulously cleanse the Augean stables and give sail to the expectations and aspirations of the generality of Nigerians who earnestly desire Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price stability.

“The so-called ADF showcased their demonstrable ignorance of oil sector industry operations and conveniently overlooked the verifiable existing situation of upfront sale of crude petroleum resources for about four years by the immediate past federal administration and the concomitant gargantuan debt overhang running into trillions of naira,” Maduka said.

Mele Kyari's leadership hailed amid fuel hike

The forum praised Kyari for addressing sector challenges, including price stability for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and clarified that he is not responsible for the sector's debt, which resulted from private marketers' profit-driven practices.

It reiterated that Kyari's approach aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda, aiming to advance Nigeria's development and address longstanding oil sector issues.

The forum concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain steadfast in supporting the government's reforms and recognise significant strides made in the oil sector under Kyari's guidance and President Tinubu's leadership.

