A public official in Kano, Isiaku Kubarachi, has disclosed that the recent floods in the state have resulted in the loss of 31 lives

Additionally, 280 people have been affected and 5,280 houses destroyed by the downpour

Legit.ng gathered that the disaster has also led to the destruction of 2,518 farmlands

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering the metro.

Kano, Kano state - Not less than 31 people have been confirmed dead during the recent flood disaster which ravaged 21 out of the 44 local government areas (LGAs) of Kano state.

In the same vein, at least 5,280 houses were destroyed and 280 individuals were affected by the flood disaster that occurred in Abba Kabir Yusuf-led state.

Some communities in Kano state were recently affected by floods. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Fatal Kano floods

Legit.ng reports that Isyaku Kubarachi, the executive secretary of the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (KASEMA), disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, September 4.

He said:

"31,818 people have been affected and 5,280 houses have been destroyed by the flood.

"The disaster has also led to the destruction of 2,518 farmlands, covering 976 hectares of land and 31 lives were lost.”

Kubarachi added:

“Most of the houses were mud houses built on places that water passes through. Someone would be sleeping and without envisaging that the building will collapse, it will eventually happen.”

Legit.ng reports that flooding is a common and recurring disaster in Nigeria. The damage and losses recorded during the 2012 flood disaster were severe; however, the 2022 floods, which were on a multidimensional scale, had more devastating effects.

Apart from Kano, provinces in Nigeria that are prone to flooding include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Ogun.

Read more Kano state news

Tinubu mourns as floods kill 49

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said he received the news of the devastation wreaked by floods on communities and farmlands across Nigeria with "profound grief".

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesman, the Nigerian leader "sympathised with all victims of these ravages of nature, especially bereaved families, farmers, displaced communities, and those who have lost property".

Source: Legit.ng