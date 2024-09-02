The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested the Headmaster of Gaidar Makada Special Primary School in Kumbotso Local Government Area for allegedly selling school assets

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has apprehended the Headmaster of Gaidar Makada Special Primary School in Kumbotso Local Government Area for allegedly selling school property.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the commission's spokesperson, Kabir Abba Kabir, the arrest came after uncovering a troubling scheme involving the illegal sale of essential school assets.

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that the commission is currently investigating the matter and working to recover the sold assets.

Kabir said:

“An investigation uncovered that critical items including metal fixtures, benches, and furniture had mysteriously disappeared from the school,” the statement read.

“Suspicion fell on the headmaster, whose questionable activities were previously flagged during discussions with the SBMC and PTA Chairmen.

“Today, August 31, 2024, the thefts were officially reported, prompting swift action from PCACC.

“The commission is now focused on recovering the stolen property and ensuring that such corruption does not compromise the integrity of our educational institutions.”

