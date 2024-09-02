PHOTOS: Kano Headmaster Arrested for Illegally Selling School Furniture
- The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested the Headmaster of Gaidar Makada Special Primary School in Kumbotso Local Government Area for allegedly selling school assets
- The arrest followed an investigation that revealed the disappearance of critical items
- The PCACC is currently working to recover the stolen property and prevent further corruption
The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has apprehended the Headmaster of Gaidar Makada Special Primary School in Kumbotso Local Government Area for allegedly selling school property.
According to a statement released on Saturday by the commission's spokesperson, Kabir Abba Kabir, the arrest came after uncovering a troubling scheme involving the illegal sale of essential school assets.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
As reported by Daily Trust, he added that the commission is currently investigating the matter and working to recover the sold assets.
Kabir said:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“An investigation uncovered that critical items including metal fixtures, benches, and furniture had mysteriously disappeared from the school,” the statement read.
“Suspicion fell on the headmaster, whose questionable activities were previously flagged during discussions with the SBMC and PTA Chairmen.
“Today, August 31, 2024, the thefts were officially reported, prompting swift action from PCACC.
“The commission is now focused on recovering the stolen property and ensuring that such corruption does not compromise the integrity of our educational institutions.”
See the pictures:
NYSC member transforms old classroom in Madalla Niger State
In another development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Cynthia Otubu, assigned to Madalla, Niger State, for her NYSC service, took it upon herself to renovate a classroom after discovering it was in bad condition.
She shared that the sight of the classroom was so upsetting that it kept her awake at night.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944