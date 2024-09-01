Prospective NYSC members at the Kusalla orientation camp in Karaye, Kano State, are stranded

Corps members recounted their struggles, including extended travel times and issues like vehicle breakdowns and damaged phones

The stranded corps members are calling for urgent help as they remain distressed, with some unable to afford food and others distressed by the situation

Karaye, Kano state - Several prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who reported to the Kusalla orientation camp in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State are currently stranded.

One prospective corps member, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that they were denied entry due to their late arrival.

Prospective corp members recount ordeal

As reported by Daily Trust, the delays, he noted, were primarily faced by individuals travelling from distant eastern and southern states, who encountered various travel difficulties.

He said:

“It’s disheartening to undergo such a challenging journey only to be turned away. Many of us received our call-up letters late and travelled for two or three days to reach here.

"Now, we’re stuck, with around 100 of us uncertain about our situation.”

As reported by The Punch, another corps member shared their experience, saying:

“I arrived at the camp on Thursday, which was the second day of resumption. My vehicle broke down en route, causing me to reach Kano around 1 a.m. I had to spend the day in Kano.

"The next day, my phone was damaged by a passing vehicle, which contained all my important documents. I had to get it repaired, delaying my arrival at the camp until around 11 p.m.

"By then, everyone had already gone to bed, and no one could assist us. Unlike other camps, where late arrivals can register overnight, we were informed that the portal had been closed from Abuja.

"Some of us don’t even have money for food, and some of the female corps members are in tears. We urgently need assistance.”

