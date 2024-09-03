The corpses of 37 villagers killed by Boko Haram insurgents have been evacuated in Mafa village, Tamuwa local government area of Yobe state

The military evacuated the corpses and moved to Babbangida General Hospital ahead of the mass burial

Boko Haram insurgents looted and set fire to shops and homes, causing significant destruction in the village

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Yobe state - The military has evacuated the corpses of 37 villagers killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Mafa village, Tamuwa local government area of Yobe state.

Legit.ng recalls that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Mafa village, looted, and set fire to shops and homes in the community, causing significant destruction.

The remains of the victims have been moved for mass burial Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The remains of the victims were moved to Babbangida General Hospital ahead of mass burial slated for 10 am today (Tuesday, September 3).

As reported by Daily Trust, sources from the affected community said insurgents killed at least 87 people.

“We can categorically say that they killed at least 87 people. We could not show you the remains of the victims because some of them died in the bush, even the military failed to find them.”

“So far, 37 corpses are in Babbangida General Hospital after the military evacuated them from the affected community while the decomposed corpses would be buried at the scene.”

The deputy governor, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, will lead top government officials to attend the burial at Babbangida Emir’s palace, headquarters of Tarmuwa LG.

A source said the attack might be a retaliation against the villagers for allegedly providing information to the military, which led to the killing of several insurgents last month.

Mafa village is near Shekau village, the hometown of the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Source: Legit.ng