Some unknown gunmen have attacked the Isiala-Mbano council area, killing two local vigilante members

Legit.ng learnt that the assailants also set several vehicles parked at the council headquarters on fire

In recent years, gunmen have targeted police, soldiers and electoral offices in southeast Nigeria

Obowo, Imo state - Unknown gunmen on Wednesday, September 4, attacked and destroyed facilities of the Obowo police division in Obowo council area of Imo state.

This was according to an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard newspaper.

A yearslong insurgency has been noted in southeastern Nigeria.

The Punch also noted the tragic incident which caused tension in the area.

Two vigilante members were reportedly killed during the attack on the secretariat of the Isiala Mbano council area.

The source said the same gunmen had allegedly killed a resident said to be a police officer, at NEPA bus stop in the same Obowo local government area (LGA) on Tuesday night, September 3.

In a similar vein, an eyewitness, a resident of Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state, disclosed:

“The secretariat of the Isiala Mbano council area was attacked and set ablaze including vehicles and some buildings by hoodlums and many were injured.

"We heard two members of the vigilante group were killed during the gun battle.”

Legit.ng gathered that about 1 hour and 30 minutes after the attack that claimed the life of the police officer in Obowo, members of the Nigerian military arrived.

Imo attack today

Meanwhile, reacting, Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in Imo state, confirmed the fatal attack.

He said:

“The command has deployed tactical teams to apprehend those responsible for this crime.”

Gunmen kill officers in renewed Imo attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two police officers were shot dead in Imo state by gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) an armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The gunmen threw dynamite at the officers while on security patrol along old Gariki road, Okigwe council area.

