The traditional ruler of Ejemekwuru, HRH Eze Hypolite Obinna Duru, explained why the ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Ikpeama, was arrested by the police.

Ikpeama was accused of selling federal government palliatives meant for the Ejemekwuru autonomous community.

How Imo monarch write petition against APC chairman

The monarch submitted a petition to the Oguta divisional police headquarters, alleging that Ikpeama sold 20 bags of corn and five bags of garri meant for the community.

Eze Duru described Ikpeama's action as sabotage of the federal and state government's efforts to alleviate his community's suffering.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday, August 21, at the Oguta Police Division. The incident happened during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts to distribute essential food supplies to state and local authorities across the country.

APC chairman accused of selling palliatives

Eze Duru explained that he recalled that President Tinubu recently distributed trillions of food items, including bags of rice, corn, and garri, to be shared among vulnerable citizens. Ikpeama allegedly sold the palliative items to local merchants instead of distributing them to the needy, sparking outrage among town elders.

The police say the investigation is ongoing. The community hopes for justice and that the rightful beneficiaries receive the support they need.

Ikpeama denied the allegations, claiming he shared the food items with five principal villages instead of the 23 villages in the community, and was released from police custody with instructions to reconcile differences and report back.

