President Bola Tinubu emphasized Africa's potential for investment and growth during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tinubu praised the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) for its role in advancing mutual development and prosperity

Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed China's commitment to working with Nigeria under the recently established comprehensive strategic partnership

Beijing, China - President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that Africa offers vast opportunities for investment, growth, and development, owing to its vibrant population, productive economy, and abundant natural resources.

Tinubu spoke at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, September 4, during his visit to Beijing.

Tinubu advocates for partnership for the development of Africa Photo credit: V

Source: Twitter

Tinubu commends FOCAC over developmental strides

President Tinubu commended the role of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in fostering mutual development and prosperity between Africa and China, Th Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

"The African spirit for FOCAC is based upon mutual respect and partnership that promotes development, happiness, peace, and stability for our people.

"We are in this journey together. We believe that we share common interests, which are investments and development."

Tinubu harps on more partnership for development

As the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the strategic partnership being advanced through FOCAC, noting its significance for both Africa and China, Vanguard reported.

He called for a focused collaboration in areas that would ensure the relationship remains mutually beneficial, saying:

"Africa is a huge opportunity for economic development. As great people, we are willing to partner for progress and development.

"What is most important will be the focus of FOCAC in areas on which we can collaborate to make the relationship mutually beneficial to all of us."

In response, Premier Li Qiang affirmed China's readiness to work with Nigeria to implement the mutual understandings reached by President Xi Jinping and President Tinubu under the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Tinubu vows to fish out perpetrators of Yobe killings

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has vowed that those responsible for the tragic loss of lives in Mafa, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, will be brought to justice.

Tinubu also expressed his condolences to the government and bereaved families, condemning the killings as a heinous and cowardly act of terror by a weakened group of criminals.

Source: Legit.ng