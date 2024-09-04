Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Engr Dr John Erinne, a former national president of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE), has said that no nation develops without due attention to research and development.

In a fast-changing society, Engr Erinne noted that chemical engineering and its associated new technologies are poised to find solutions to the problems of the society and ultimately bring about industrial development.

Photo credit: Twenty47studio

Source: Getty Images

Speaking recently at the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE)- Education and Research Sectoral Group (ERSG) three-day Mini-Conference and Workshop, attended by Legit.ng, Engr Erinne asserted that Nigeria cannot truly build a competitive economy without deliberate investment in research and development by the government and the industry.

The expert stated that problem-solving research and development in Nigeria is imperative, adding that there is a “compelling need” to deploy new technologies to deliver solutions to societal needs, industrial advancement, and economic development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Chairman of the Day 1 session was Engr. Anthony Ogbuigwe, the (NSChE) National president. He suggests the Quadruple Helix innovation model is “more sensitive” to the changing nature of society. The national president recommended that special emphasis should be on an institutionalised Quadruple Helix arrangement with the active participation of the relevant professional bodies, as well as adequate funding backed by appropriate policy instruments.

Professor Lukman Raimi from the University of Brunei Darussalam provided the talk on “Importance Of Entrepreneurial Mindset for Chemical Engineers: Strategies for Translating Ideas from the Lab to Viable Products or Services”. According to him, to boost Nigeria's socio-economic development, chemical engineers must transition from the lab to the market by turning their innovations into viable products and services. Engineering associations and think tanks should focus on cultivating entrepreneurial, innovative, and skilled chemical, wealth creation, and societal progress engineers capable of driving employment. Moving research from lab to market requires an entrepreneurial approach, understanding market needs, and developing business models, ultimately positioning engineers as key drivers of economic growth.

Professor Baba El-Yakubu Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF)-Chair from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state, said Nigeria will be the third largest population by 2050, thus, the country must produce materials for feeding and housing, elements he described as “necessary for modern life”.

Consequently, Professor Baba El-Yakubu shared nine tips with aspiring chemical engineering entrepreneurs, which are: Value Proposition, Key Partners, Key Activities, Key Resources, Customer Relationships, Customer Segments, Channels to customer, Cost Structure, and Revenue.

In the same vein, Engr. Prof. Funmilayo Osuolale, the Coordinator of the Education and Research Sectoral Group, stated that Nigeria can no longer afford to only acquire knowledge and discover new things from research while “keeping them on the shelves”.

She said:

“We need to translate such knowledge and discoveries to meet the needs of the society and for economic empowerment. We must actively seek to engage in research that is global in nature but with local content applications.

“Nigeria is depending on us to revitalise our industries and reduce dependence on importation of goods and services.”

Other key stakeholders who attended the event include: Professor Sam Adefila (NSChE Former National President) he suggested the need for more collaboration with each other, a well-structured business plan is not just a roadmap but a critical tool for communicating vision, attracting investors, and guiding entrepreneurial efforts towards sustainable growth.

Professor Ayo Kuye (University of Port Harcourt) – He said chemical engineers should be well-trained in marketing skills and market analysis. This event is not just about knowledge sharing, it is about igniting a movement where research fuels innovation, supports local industries, and helps position Nigeria as a leader in scientific and technological advancement.”

Dr. Oladimeji Odetunde of the Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre (ESDC), University of Lagos (UNILAG) provided guidance during the workshop session on "Techniques for Market Research and Opportunity Identification: Case Studies Illustrating the Journey from Concept to Market-Ready Solutions" focused on equipping participants with practical tools to identify market opportunities and transform innovative concepts into successful products. The session explored various market research techniques, including customer surveys, competitor analysis, and trend assessments, emphasizing their role in validating ideas and identifying unmet market needs.

Meanwhile, speaking on the importance of the programme, Engr. Dr. Ibrahim Kolawole Muritala, the Chairman of the NSChE E and R SG mini-conference and workshop, explained that the event was organised to “address a pressing challenge facing Nigerian institutions of higher learning: the underutilisation of valuable research that has the potential to be transformed into viable businesses, innovative products, and impactful services”.

Themed ‘Chemical Engineering and Entrepreneurial Mindset: Transferring Solutions from Research to Market’, Engr Muritala said seasoned experts and renowned scholars were brought together to share their experiences and insights on translating research into profitable ventures.

His words:

“These industry leaders and academic professionals were able to provide practical guidance on the commercialisation process, including identifying market needs, developing business models, securing funding, and navigating regulatory landscapes.

“Through interactive sessions and workshops, participants were able to learn how to transform their research into scalable businesses that can address real-world problems, create jobs, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

Source: Legit.ng