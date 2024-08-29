The FRSC has said 16 individuals were burnt to death while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred at Ajue community along Ore-Ondo highway

Samuel Ibitoye, the Ondo state sector commander of FRSC, stated that the accident happened at 8 pm on Monday, August 26, and the rescue operation ended at 11 pm

Ibitoye who noted the accident involved a Toyota Hiace and a truck disclosed that two other passengers escaped the tragedy

Akure, Ondo state - 16 people have been burnt to death in a road accident that occurred in Ajue community, along Ore-Ondo highway, Ondo state.

Three other persons were seriously injured while two others reportedly escaped unhurt.

The FRSC has disclosed that 16 people were burnt to death and five others injured in a road accident in Ondo state.

16 killed in Ondo road crash – FRSC

Legit.ng gathered that the victims were burnt beyond recognition when the two vehicles involved, a Toyota Bus and a truck, went up in flames at 8 p.m.

According to the eyewitness, a dangerous overtaking by one of the drivers led to a head-on collision that resulted in the tragedy.

A source alleged that one of the drivers might have kept fuel in his vehicle, hence the fire incident.

When contacted, Ibitoye Samuel, the Ondo sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident, adding that his colleagues carried out a rescue operation.

The deceased have been taken to the mortuary of the state Specialists Hospital in Ondo town.

Ibitoye said:

“The preliminary investigation indicated overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.”

Furthermore, the FRSC official identified overspeeding as a major cause of accidents on Nigerian roads.

Legit.ng reports that road accidents are one of Nigeria's leading causes of overall deaths.

In January, the FRSC disclosed that 5,081 people were killed in road traffic crashes across the country in 2023.

Violations emanating from speed, road signs, or vehicle lights, were identified as the leading causes of road accidents.

