Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested a teenage native doctor for killing his customer

19-year-old self-acclaimed native doctor shot his client dead while testing bulletproof charms in Edo state

The state Police spokesman, SP Moses Yamu, said the teenager would face prosecution as soon as the investigation is concluded

Akoko-Edo, Edo state - A 19-year-old self-acclaimed native doctor has been arrested by the police for killing his client, Alex Ezekiel, while testing bulletproof charms in Edo state.

It was gathered that the native doctor specialises in preparing charms against the effect of gunshots and cutlass attacks.

The state Police spokesman, SP Moses Yamu, said the tragic incident occurred at Onumu Community, in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, on August 20, The Punch reports.

Yamu made this known in a statement issued on Monday, September 2.

How bulletproof charm failed Edo man

As reported by PM News, he added that it was the victim who approached the native doctor to prepare a bulletproof charm for him.

“After preparing the charms, the native doctor tried to test the efficacy of the charm by shooting the deceased with a gun.

“Unfortunately, the deceased sustained fatal injuries and was rushed to Ifejola Hospital, Igarra, where he was certified dead by a medical Doctor,”

The police spokesperson said the suspect would face prosecution as soon as the investigation is concluded.

