Idah, Kogi - A 75-year-old woman named Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa-Sani, suspected to be a victim of arson, was set on fire along with her five-year-old granddaughter, Onechojo, in Oketekwe, Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The elderly woman, who was the sister of Attah of Igala, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa II, tragically lost her life in the early hours of Thursday.

Her daughter, Hajarat Usman Sani, who was present during the attack, is currently battling for her life.

Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa-Sani had been honoured with the traditional title of Akwuma Attah Igala in 2023 by her brother, the Attah.

An unnamed family insider who pleaded anonymity said a group of individuals arrived at the residence where an elderly woman, along with her daughter and granddaughter, was asleep.

The source said these individuals doused the house with gasoline and ignited a fire.

As quoted by The Nigerian Tribune, the source said:

“The five-year-old died immediately from severe burns while Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa Sani and her own daughter were rushed to the hospital.

"Mallama later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital while her daughter is still fighting for her life.”

The 75-year-old and her granddaughter have been laid to rest following Islamic customs.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, mentioned that the police had not been informed about the incident when contacted.

He assured that he would provide updates once the command received information about the incident.

Tinubu's minister calls for police action

In the meantime, the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, expressed his sympathy to the Attah of Igala, Alaji Mathew Opaluwa, regarding the passing of his sister and her granddaughter.

Prince Audu, through his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, conveyed his condolences on Friday in Abuja, characterising the losses as heartbreaking and encouraging resilience in the face of grief.

He appealed to security agencies to investigate the reported arson and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Audu said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with our father, HRM, Alaji Mathew Opaluwa and the royal family over the deaths of his sister and her granddaughter, whose lives were taken in the most painful manner.

“I call on security agencies to investigate the alleged arson and bring the perpetrators of this act to book so that it would serve as a deterrent to others. Such acts of sacrilege must be discouraged in our land."

Kogi Senators condemn gruesome killing of 75-year-old woman

After the incident, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, advocated for heightened security measures in the state.

In a statement released on Friday, January 5, through her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel, Senator Natasha expressed strong disapproval of the reported incident that resulted in the unfortunate demise of Opaluwa-Sani and her granddaughter.

Consequently, the legislator called upon the government to guarantee the safety of every citizen consistently, emphasising the need for the implementation of technology to enhance security both within the state and nationwide.

On Friday, Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho (Kogi East) condemned the recent incident as heartless, cruel, and brutal.

He urged the police and other security forces to pursue and apprehend those responsible for the atrocious attack.

Senator Echocho said:

“While I condemn this act on our respected senior citizen and the Akwuma Attah Igala, I commiserate with the families of the departed and pray that they will be consoled with the belief that death is inevitable and a debt to be paid by every human.

"Justice will be pursued, and we will ensure that this dastardly act won’t repeat itself in Kogi East.

“I also extend my condolences to the Attah Igala and the Royal Family. We can’t condone such act in Igalaland. It is an affront on all of us.”

