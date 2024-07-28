The National Assembly's recent moves to create new states in the country may be the wrong step for Nigeria in the face of economic challenges

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, posited that some states in Nigeria could not generate internal revenue and creating other states could mount more pressure on the federal government

Anifowoshe then suggested that a new and working local government would bring government nearer to the people than creating new states

The Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives have several bills to create more states in Nigeria. This is part of the moves by the National Assembly in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

By counting, no less than eight states are Oke-Ogun, Ijebu, Ife-Ijesha, Adada, Etiti, Orlu, Tiga and Anioma states. However, a legal practitioner, Titilope Anifowoshe, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive, posited that Nigeria needs more local government reform than state creation.

Anifowoshe advocates for functioning local governments rather than new states Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

What should be considered before creating new states

Anifowoshe maintained the country's economic situation, citing inflation and the inability of some states to generate internal revenues, which should be considered before going further to create more new states.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The legal icon extolled the importance of creating more states and the argument of its proponents. She said:

"Historically, the creation of new states in Nigeria has been a response to the demands for representation and the need to address perceived marginalization. It has been seen as a way to ensure that diverse ethnic groups have a say in the governance process. These moves were often intended to promote development, facilitate better administration, and enhance the delivery of public services.

"Proponents of creating more states argue that smaller administrative units can make governance more effective and accessible. They believe that this can lead to better infrastructure, more localized governance, and greater political participation. By addressing regional and ethnic imbalances, the creation of new states could foster a sense of inclusion and equity."

State creation: Economic implications

Anifowoshe further explained the economic implications of creating new states and advocated for creating new and working local governments to take the government closer to the people.

She said:

"However, the economic implications of such decisions cannot be overlooked, especially in 2024 Nigeria. Many of Nigeria's existing states struggle with financial sustainability, heavily reliant on federal allocations due to inadequate internally generated revenue. Adding more states could exacerbate this issue, increasing administrative costs and potentially diluting resources. This could lead to a scenario where new states face the same developmental challenges as their predecessors without the economic base to sustain themselves.

"Furthermore, the creation of new states could fragment political unity, deepening ethnic and regional divisions rather than bridging them. This fragmentation might lead to conflicts over resource allocation and governance, undermining national cohesion.

"Another perspective is that improving local governments and enhancing public service delivery might be more effective than creating new states. Strengthening the capacity of existing administrative structures, fostering economic development, and promoting inclusive governance could achieve the desired goal of bringing government closer to the people without the complications of state creation.

"Rather than hastily adding new states, I assert that our Nigeria will benefit more from focusing on strengthening its existing institutions and ensuring equitable development across all regions."

National Assembly: Details of new states under discussion

Legit.ng earlier reported that since President Bola Tinubu's administration began, the National Assembly appeared to be working towards making a significant change in the constitutional amendment process, particularly the creation of new states in the southern part of the country.

Though there has been a constitutional amendment since the return of democracy in 1999, the 10th assembly seems to be making moves for a big difference and setting big records with the agitation for creating new states.

Source: Legit.ng