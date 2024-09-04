Cross River State is hoping to take delivery of four new Boeing aircraft in the next two weeks

The move aims to boost the operation of the state-owned Cally Air, an airline wholly owned by the state

The state government said it hopes to be the first state to have an intercity airline in Nigeria

The Cross River State said it will take delivery of four new Boeing aircraft in the next two weeks to enhance the fleet of the state-owned Cally Air and air transportation in and out of Calabar, the state capital.

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, disclosed this while declaring open a meeting of all Commissioners for Information from All Progressives Congress (APC) states in his office in Calabar.

State government to float first intercity airline

Otu said acquiring the aircraft is one way to address the challenges faced by visitors to the state and increase air transportation in and out of the state.

The Nigerian Guardian reported that the governor disclosed that under the arrangement, the state would now have aircraft that would sleep and take off from the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar to Abuja and Lagos every morning, making the state the first to run an intercity airline in the country.

He also stated that the state is building a cargo and passenger airport in Obudu that would take 20-minute flights from Calabar International Airport for easy access to Obudu Ranch Resort instead of travelling abroad for holidays.

Otu added that the state government is constructing a railway transportation network to connect the state, running from Bakassi to Obudu, providing one-stop tourism for tourists and business people.

Ibom Air Acquires New Airline

The launch of Cally Air brought about three airlines operated by state governments in Nigeria.

Ibom Air, operated by Akwa Ibom, is a thriving airline that competes with privately owned airlines in Nigeria.

The state-owned airline acquired an additional Airbus A220-300 as part of its strategic plans to boost its capacity and meet the growing service demand.

In October 2022, Ibom Air ordered 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, the first of which was delivered in November last year.

With the rising demand for its services outgrowing its delivery schedule, the company acquired the A220 from Carlyle Aviation, a famous aircraft lessor and a key player in the global aviation industry.

Ebonyi state to float new airline

Ebonyi State is also considering establishing a new airline to complement the newly built Chuba Okadigbo International Airport.

The Ebonyi state government says the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport rehabilitation has been completed, and flight operations are expected to begin in August this year—the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology.

Ngozi Obichukwu disclosed this to journalists at the airport, stating that the state government had decided to buy four aircraft to complement the airport's take-off.

The airport rehabilitation reportedly consumed about N42 billion and was part of the projects of the last governor, Dave Umahi.

