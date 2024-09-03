Dr. Yunusa Tanko has been appointed as the Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement worldwide

Peter Obi of the Labour Party announced his appointment during an X-Space engagement on Tuesday

This decision comes amid Obi's alleged merger with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and other influential politicians from the northern region, in the quest to dislodge the ruling APC and President Tinubu in 2027

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential 23The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, named Dr Yunusa Tanko as the Interim National Coordinator of his Obidient Movement worldwide.

Peter Obi gives one of his aide, Yunusa Tanko, key appointment, ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Labour Party

Obi’s aide emerges Obidient national coordinator

Prior to his new appointment, Tanko was Obi's former spokesman and media director of the defunct Labour Party presidential campaign organisation.

As reported by The Punch, in 2015, the activist cum politician was the chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) before moving to National Conscience Party (NCP) where he became the presidential candidate in 2019.

Obi, who announced the new appointment at an X Space engagement, explained that the choice of Tanko was agreed after consensus to zone the position to the North.

As reported by The Guardian, the former governor of Anambra state also stressed that his track record and leadership qualities were also considered.

Obi stated thus:

“From the nominations submitted by key stakeholders in the movement and shared with the engagement team, Dr Tanko Yunusa emerged as the most nominated candidate for this role.

“I want to clarify that all positions filled at this stage are on an interim basis until our structure is fully developed. Remember, we have over one million leadership positions to fill as we work to build a Nigeria that works for everyone. Please be thoughtful in your nominations to help us onboard people with the competence, character, and capacity to lead.”

